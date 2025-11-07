Arhaus Opens Its First Montana Showroom in Bozeman





BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, today announced the opening of its new 12,006-square-foot showroom in Bozeman, Montana. Located in Gallatin Crossing—Bozeman’s premier shopping and lifestyle destination surrounded by sweeping mountain views—the new showroom marks Arhaus’ first in the state.

Blending seamlessly with Bozeman’s spirit of craftsmanship, outdoor living, and appreciation for natural beauty, the showroom features a curated assortment of Arhaus furniture and décor for clients to experience in person. Each piece reflects the brand’s passion for natural materials—celebrating wood, stone, and other textures that bring warmth and authenticity to every space—and captures the rugged yet refined aesthetic that defines Montana’s lifestyle.

“Bozeman has a remarkable sense of place—where design and the outdoors are wholly intertwined,” said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. “Our passion for natural materials, craftsmanship, and enduring design makes this an incredibly special community for us to join. We’re honored to bring Arhaus to Montana and look forward to helping clients create spaces that feel both timeless and deeply connected to the beauty that surrounds them.”

The new Arhaus Bozeman showroom offers complimentary design services to clients, extending a helping hand on home projects of any scale. Whether reviving a single space or furnishing an entire home, Arhaus' team of seasoned interior designers and design consultants is ready to provide guidance both in store and virtually. To learn more or to connect with a local designer, please visit Arhaus.com/DesignServices .

In celebration of the Bozeman showroom opening, Arhaus will contribute $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley to help families build or improve their homes in the community. To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Gallatin Valley, please visit HabitatBozeman.org .

The Bozeman showroom opens today, Friday, November 7, at 2819 West Main St. Unit #F-1, Bozeman, MT 59718, in the Gallatin Crossing shopping center.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9f33b22-66d0-4fb5-96e2-6b3f9d8fee78