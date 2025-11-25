Arhaus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, Inc. (“Arhaus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS), a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium artisan-crafted home furnishings, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference—Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Chief Financial Officer Michael Lee and Vice President of Investor Relations Tara Atwood-Saja will participate in investor meetings at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York City on December 2, 2025. Michael Lee will also join a webcasted fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.arhaus.com, where a replay will be available for 90 days. Investor meetings held during the conference will not be webcast.

Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play, Shop Conference—Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Michael Lee and Tara Atwood-Saja will participate in investor meetings at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play, Shop Conference in New York City on December 3, 2025. These meetings will not be webcast.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom-quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 Showroom and Design Studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and eCommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Investor Contact:

Tara Atwood-Saja

Vice President, Investor Relations

(440) 439-7700

invest@arhaus.com