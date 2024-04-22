Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 16

22 April 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 16

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 16:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,895,884200.7656982,925,276
15/04/2024103,184205.913421,246,968
16/04/2024150,000201.240730,186,105
17/04/2024131,759202.411626,669,550
18/04/2024100,000202.668720,266,870
19/04/2024120,000202.291524,274,980
Total accumulated over week 16604,943202.7372122,644,473
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme5,500,827200.98251,105,569,749

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.64% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Company announcement no 17 2024 Individual Transactions - Week 16

