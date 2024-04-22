Brandon Hall Group™ Announces the Opening of the 31st Annual Technology Excellence Awards

Boca Raton, FL, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™ proudly announces the launch of the 31st annual Technology Excellence Awards, a highly exclusive and coveted recognition in the industry. Revered as the “Academy Awards” by Learning, Talent and Business Executives, this esteemed program has been a cornerstone of recognition since its inception in 1993.

Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group™, reflects on the awards’ legacy: “For over three decades, the Technology Excellence Awards have served as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the technology sector. We are proud to honor organizations with exceptional creativity and ingenuity in developing solutions that drive measurable results.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group™, underlines the transformative power of winning these awards: “I firmly believe that every HCM technology provider should submit for these awards. A win can be a game-changer for them, opening doors to new corporate clients and opportunities.”

The Technology Excellence Awards program is meticulously designed to focus on solution providers offering technologies to Learning, Talent Management, HR, Workforce Management, Sales Enablement organizations and Technology departments within organizations. Entries will undergo a rigorous evaluation by a distinguished panel of independent senior industry experts, practitioners and Brandon Hall Group™ research analysts.

Criteria for judging include the technology overview, innovation, design and creativity, demo component and measurable benefits.

Critical dates for the awards program are:

Opens: April 22, 2024

Closes: September 12, 2024

Winners Announced: December 5, 2024 (Live Webcast)

Awards Gala: January 29, 2025 (Registration required separately)

The Technology Excellence Awards winners will receive prestigious accolades, including digital award badges, digital certificates and the opportunity to speak on panels at the HCM Excellence Conference, January 28-30, at the Hilton in West Palm Beach, Florida.

To learn more about the awards program and how to submit an entry, visit the Excellence Awards Website.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations around the world ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises, to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

