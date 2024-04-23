DIDWW expands its Emergency Calling services to the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Hong Kong

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW , a leading global telecoms provider specializing in two-way voice and SMS communications, has announced the latest coverage expansion of its emergency calling services. The Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Hong Kong are now included in the DIDWW SIP service, which extends the carrier’s emergency calling capabilities across 32 countries worldwide.



This development reflects a rising demand for IP-reliant solutions with full support for emergency calling, driven by the growing trend of businesses transitioning from traditional telephony to cloud-based communications. To address evolving business needs, DIDWW adheres to the highest regulatory standards and ensures reliable access to local emergency response centers, commonly referred to as Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs).

The DIDWW Emergency Calling service enables outgoing emergency calls from virtual phone numbers, providing customers with the opportunity to tap into and expand within new markets. This offering is beneficial for a wide range of business applications, including those governed by the most stringent communication regulations.

Tadas Urbietis, Carrier Relations Manager at DIDWW, said, “We maintain the highest regulatory standards to ensure reliable connectivity with PSAPs across Europe, Oceania, and the Americas. We are delighted to include three additional countries in our portfolio, offering businesses and individuals worldwide unrestricted access to essential emergency services.”

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a highly scalable PBX platform, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

vilija.s@didww.com

+1 (212) 461 1854

www.didww.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/266806cb-f26a-42c3-9f8c-99733e951c22