The Supervisory Board of Tivoli A/S has adopted the Interim Report for the period 1 January – 31 March 2024.



Tivoli opened the summer season on 22 March, which is earlier than last year when the season opened 31 March. This affects the results for the period 1 January – 31 March 2024 in outline:

A revenue of DKK 90.4 million compared to DKK 61.8 million last year (+46%).

An EBITDA of DKK -84.2 million compared to DKK -96.7 million last year.

A profit before tax of DKK -112.4 million compared to DKK -126.1 million last year.

An attendance figure of 221,000 visitors compared to 47,000 last year (+470%).



”Tivoli continues the positive development we saw in 2023. The first quarter of 2024 is shaping up to a result equivalent to the expected, with better attendance figures and financial results than the same period in 2023. We enter the summer season with optimism and a wide range of attractive offers for Tivoli’s guests, who can look forward to a summer with a remarkably strong cultural program” says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.



Outlook for 2024 (unchanged)

Tivoli has had a good start to the year, with the summer season starting on 22 March. Last year, Easter was in April, which is why the first quarter of 2024 naturally has a greater level of activity than the same period the year before. Tivoli maintains the latest announced expectations, which means a revenue of around DKK 1,200 million and profit before tax of around DKK 110 million.

Best regards

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch

Chairman CEO



Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk

Attachments