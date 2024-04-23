RTI Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™ in the U.S. and Spain for the Sixth Consecutive Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovation (RTI) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the sixth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at RTI. This year, 94% of US-based employees said it’s a great place To Work– 37 points higher than the average U.S. company. Additionally, RTI’s EMEA headquarters located in Granada, Spain, was ranked in the Best WorkPlaces for Spanish Companies in its size category for the third consecutive year.



Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We are proud to be recognized for the sixth year in a row by GPTW,” said Stan Schneider, CEO of RTI. “Each year, we listen to the feedback we receive from employees and then use it to improve. In today’s world, we’re constantly reminded that working together as a team is more important than ever. Having employees around the world that help us maintain a great place to work is an honor. Thank you for making RTI better.”

The Great Place to Work survey focuses on several important factors that make RTI truly a great workplace. A resounding 100% of employees said that when they join the company, they are made to feel welcomed. 98% of employees said they are treated fairly regardless of their gender, race or age. RTI allows people from all backgrounds to have an opportunity to succeed. Employees also feel supported to care for their responsibilities at home and are able to take time off from work when they feel it’s necessary. RTI folks also agreed that people care about each other, and this shows as management is approachable, and easy to talk to.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that RTI stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

RTI places a strong emphasis on its unique "1RTI" culture which focuses on inclusivity and employee engagement through company-wide events and interaction initiatives that cultivate a sense of belonging and unity among distributed teams. Rooted in its "Enjoy the Journey" philosophy, employee well-being, offering flexibility, and opportunities for professional growth is a priority. The company's "Working as One" mindset promotes a collaborative environment where employees feel valued and motivated to contribute to the company's success.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: rti.com/company/careers

Don't meet every single requirement? At RTI, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't perfectly align with all qualifications in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or another one of our open roles. To learn more about RTI's Diversity initiatives, please visit: https://www.rti.com/company/diversity .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.