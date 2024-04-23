Natural Resources Partner Martin Stratte Strengthens Hunton Andrews Kurth’s California Environmental Practice

San Francisco, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is expanding its San Francisco office and California environmental and litigation practices with the addition of Martin Stratte, a land use and environmental permitting attorney with significant experience advising companies in the mining and natural resources sectors.

Stratte helps clients with property rezonings and permitting throughout the U.S., with a particular emphasis on projects in California and on the West Coast. He develops permitting strategies and often leads multidisciplinary teams of professionals engaged in state and federal permitting and environmental review processes. His core practice areas include counseling clients on compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the California Surface Mining and Reclamation Act (SMARA). He also defends permits that are challenged in court, has first chair trial and appellate court experience, and has litigated CEQA cases involving cutting-edge greenhouse gas and climate change issues.

“With more than a decade of experience advising on land use, permitting, and associated litigation and compliance matters under CEQA and a full range of state and federal environmental laws, Marty is an ideal strategic fit,” said Shannon Broome, managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s San Francisco office and head of the firm’s California environmental practice. “He adds to our already-deep bench in California, enhances our national environmental practice and adds depth to our California platform.”

Stratte joins the firm from one of the country's largest suppliers of construction aggregates and heavy building materials, where he served as assistant general counsel. In this role, Stratte helped manage zoning and land use permitting activities for the company’s network of quarries and mines throughout the U.S., along with related land uses and infrastructure, including rail transloading terminals, processing plants, and concrete and asphalt plants.

Earlier in his career, Stratte practiced land use and environmental law in the San Francisco office of Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP, where he was a member of the firm’s Natural Resources and Mining Group. There, Stratte transformed his general California land use and permitting practice that included industrial, commercial, and residential projects into a mining-focused specialty practice. He permitted mines and related infrastructure for publicly traded companies operating in the precious metals and construction and building materials industries. He also continued to develop his preexisting CEQA counseling and litigation practices.

Stratte currently serves as Vice Chair of the California Construction and Industrial Materials Association’s Legal Action Committee. CalCIMA is a trade association for the construction and industrial material industries in California, which include aggregate, industrial mineral, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt producers. He was previously a director of a publicly traded gold and base metals company with projects in the U.S. and Canada. He is admitted to practice in California, Michigan, Nevada, and Washington.

“Marty is highly regarded for his significant insight and brings a valuable skillset in support of mineral sourcing and infrastructure development that is critical to companies engaged in both traditional resource development and energy transition activities,” said Deidre Duncan, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s environmental practice “He is a welcome addition to the firm.”

As the latest addition to Hunton Andrews Kurth’s environmental practice, Stratte’s colleagues include several recent key hires. In January, former Texas Assistant Attorney General David Terry, joined the firm in Houston as a counsel. Terry’s legal career includes more than a decade of service with the Texas AG’s office and with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. In October, partner Rachel Saltzman joined the firm’s Washington, D.C., office from Volkswagen Group of America, where she served as Senior Director of Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability.

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s global environmental practice of over 50 attorneys have assisted with development and financing of new energy sources and retirement of traditional energy sources, participated in the policy development process, helped clients navigate regulatory changes affecting the industry, and counseled clients on strategic opportunities to diversify their energy portfolios and achieve a greener economy. The practice and many of its lawyers are ranked Band 1 nationally by Chambers USA and Chambers Global, as well as by many other well-respected ranking publications.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1 713 220 3713.

