All-star lineup set to celebrate fashion’s biggest night with Porsche

Atlanta, Ga., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The timeless designs of Porsche have appealed to fashionistas since the brand’s inception. To launch its second all-electric vehicle, the Macan, Porsche will kick off an all-star celebration of fashion and design at Soho House New York on 9th Ave on fashion’s biggest night, Monday May 6th. Hosted by actor Barry Keoghan, the evening will include a live musical performance by British singer and songwriter RAYE.



Automotive stars will be present as well – in the form of the new all-electric Porsche Macan, which will be on display just weeks after its global debut in the color of Provence, together with the new Taycan set in alluring Electric Garden art installation in front of Soho House.



“Porsche and fashion are connected and have been for decades,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing for Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “And the Macan will be no different, remaining the eye-catcher of its segment, even in all-electric form with a sleek and sporty design. We look forward to celebrating its launch and introducing it to guests at Soho House New York on fashion’s biggest night in the Big Apple.”

Much more information on, and beautiful images of, the pioneering new all-electric Macan – including the chance to create a car just as individual as its driver – can be found at https://contact.porsche.com/usa/all-electric-macan/.



Information on the new all-electric Macan 4 and Macan Turbo



Ten years after its launch, the Porsche Macan is heading into a bold new direction, now in all-electric form. Through its progressive, timeless design, characteristic Porsche performance, range suitable for everyday use and high level of practicality, the new Macan 4 and Macan Turbo aim to completely fulfill the requirements of Porsche customers choosing an SUV.







About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 198 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., three Porsche studios and five satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database and on the Porsche Cars North America Newsroom.

Follow us: x.com/porsche | facebook.com/Porsche USAOfficial | instagram.com/porsche usa facebook.com/PECAtlanta | instagram.com/pecatl|facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla







Attachments