CORRECTION: Provident Bank Donates Original Bookkeeping Ledgers Dating Back to 1839 to the Jersey City Free Public Library

ISELIN, N.J., April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, is proud to announce the donation of its original bookkeeping ledgers to the Jersey City Free Public Library. These ledgers, which date back to the beginning of Provident Bank, represent a significant piece of the bank’s history.



Provident Bank was established in 1839 in a one-room office in Jersey City, and it holds the distinction of being the oldest New Jersey-based bank. Its first day's deposits totaled just $227.

The ledgers will be on display at the Jersey City Free Public Library, where they will be carefully cataloged, preserved and made accessible to the community.

"The Jersey City Free Public Library is pleased to accept this donation and continue our ongoing relationship with Provident Bank, which dates back to the origins of the library," said John Beekman, chief librarian for the Jersey City Free Public Library. "The local history collection held in the Library’s New Jersey Room benefits from the thoughtfulness of individuals and organizations like Provident Bank, which take the time to ensure the records of the city's past are preserved.”

"Consistent with our commitment to the communities we serve, it is only fitting that we share a piece of our rich history with the city where Provident Bank was founded in 1839," said Keith Buscio, FVP, director of public relations & communications at Provident Bank. “I hope residents will visit the Jersey City Free Public Library to experience a part of Provident’s and Jersey City’s past.”

For information about the Jersey City Free Public Library, visit https://www.jclibrary.org/.

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $14.13 billion as of March 31, 2024. With $10.10 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Nassau and Queens Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank).

