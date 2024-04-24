Expanse Studios to Take Center Stage at SiGMA Americas in São Paulo

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepare for an electrifying journey as Expanse Studios makes waves at SiGMA Americas in São Paulo, Brazil, from April 23rd to 25th. This highly anticipated event in the Americas' gaming industry promises an experience brimming with excitement, innovation, and networking opportunities. We're gearing up to showcase our latest creations, unveil groundbreaking innovations, and connect with industry leaders, influencers, and enthusiasts from across the globe.



Booth H10: The Hub of Innovation

Step into the heart of gaming excellence at Booth H10, where Expanse Studios will unveil its latest offerings and showcase the future of gaming. Explore our newest releases, including the adrenaline-pumping Super Heli and the icy-cool 100 Super Icy, and discover the next generation of gaming innovation.

Expanse Studios Joins the Golden Matrix Group

In an exciting development, Expanse Studios is now part of the Golden Matrix Group, following the successful completion of the acquisition deal on April 9th. This strategic move further solidifies Expanse Studios' position in the online gambling industry and provides access to the resources and expertise of the Golden Matrix Group. As part of the Golden Matrix Group, Expanse Studios will continue to innovate and deliver cutting-edge gaming experiences to players worldwide.

Connect with Industry Leaders

SiGMA Americas is a gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries shaping the future of gaming. Join us in São Paulo as we connect with like-minded professionals, forge new partnerships, and explore exciting opportunities for collaboration. Whether you're a seasoned industry veteran or a newcomer looking to make your mark, SiGMA Americas offers the perfect platform to network, learn, and grow.

Experience the Future of Gaming

At Expanse Studios, we're dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming innovation and delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences worldwide. Our participation at SiGMA Americas underscores our commitment to excellence and our passion for gaming. Join us in São Paulo as we showcase our latest offerings, share our vision for the future of gaming, and celebrate the vibrant and dynamic gaming community.

Corporate Communications and Queries

For more information, to make additional queries, and appoint the meeting with the Studio’s team, contact:

Expanse Studios

Lyons Range 20, Office No. 3 Bisazza Street, Sliema

Malta

SLM 1640

www.expanse.studio

press@expanse.studio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37ca7e58-82fc-4484-adf4-bc40ef4e433b