ARA to Highlight Innovative Tech at GEOINT Symposium

Kissimmee, FL, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) will be showcasing some of its leading-edge technologies at the 2024 GEOINT Symposium. ARA is an international research and engineering company that provides innovative solutions to the edge, with technologies and capabilities that are proven to make a difference, from competition through conflict.

Hosted by the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), the 2024 GEOINT Symposium will bring together geospatial intelligence professionals from government, military, industry, and academia.

The 2024 GEOINT Symposium is themed “Essential in All Dimensions and Domains.” With the combined skills of advanced engineering capabilities and longstanding military experience, ARA’s team develops leading-edge equipment and solutions to augment 3D data and build the next generation of the metaverse.

Visit Booth 230 to learn about ARA’s broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, including advanced GEOINT data and AR/VR solutions for mission planning and tactical situational awareness.

As part of its exhibit, themed “Mapping the Path Forward: Integrating Tactical GEOINT Solutions with Future Innovations,” ARA will be displaying:

CORE3D Turns satellite imagery into 3D content

MUSIC Conflates CORE3D content with drone-collected data

SMART Country-scale terrain generation and image alignment from satellite imagery for broad area search

ARA Edge Nodes Take your capability to the Edge Rugged platform, integrated UI, modular applications



Visit ARA to see hands-on demonstrations, meet with technical experts, and further explore cutting-edge capabilities.

Come See Us

2024 GEOINT Symposium

Booth 230

May 5-8

Kissimmee, FL

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

