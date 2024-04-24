JAKKS Pacific Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter 2024

Net sales were $90.1 million, a year-over-year decrease of $17.4 million or 16%, driven by a lack of new film releases vs. prior year

Gross margin of 23.4%, down 580 basis points vs. Q1 2023, led by higher inventory obsolescence expense, and retailer markdowns

Gross profit of $21.1 million, down $10.4 million compared to $31.4 million in Q1 2023

Operating loss of $21.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.4 million in Q1 2023

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $11.3 million (or $1.09 per diluted share), compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.0 million (or $0.40 per diluted share) in Q1 2023

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $(17.2) million vs. $(1.1) million in Q1 2023

Management Commentary

“The beginning of the year at JAKKS is always our smallest shipping quarter and is focused on taking stock of the just concluded holiday season, solidifying our full-year plans and development work towards longer-term opportunities,” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific, “and the quarter just concluded was very active on all three of those fronts. For the past two years we have had the added benefit of a robust film slate layering on top of our strong core business. Last year, we were shipping products to support what proved to be two of the year’s largest grossing films, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Little Mermaid. Without that new news in Spring 2024, from a shipping and retail sales perspective, we experienced lower levels of both as anticipated. We also continued to see weakening demand for products from a Q4 2023 film release. We supported our retail partners in funding markdowns to move that stock as well as addressing cancelled reorders for which we had built inventory. Unfortunately, these types of situations happen in our business, and we have found it is best to address them head-on and move on focusing on the fall season where the majority of the business is done. We are very excited about what is ahead – inclusive of our supporting two of the bigger film releases planned for Q4 of this year, the traction we are getting on some new 2025 initiatives as well as our relentless efforts to expand our international network.”

“Separately, we took the opportunity to retire our Preferred Shares at a negotiated discount to the contractual valuation. These shares were the last balance sheet artifact from our 2019 restructuring. For the first time in many years, there are no lenders or other parties restricting the common stockholders’ claim over the entire enterprise and its financial results. We consider this a fantastic starting point as we move forward with no competing interests to the goal of maximizing long-term shareholder value.”

First Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2024 were $90.1 million, down 16% versus $107.5 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were down 15% globally and sales of Costumes were down 25% compared to last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $35.5 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $38.3 million at the same time last year, and to $72.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Total debt was zero, compared to $29.4 million as of March 31, 2023. Total debt included the amount outstanding under the Company's term loan, net of unamortized discounts and issuance costs.

Inventory was $46.3 million, compared to $64.0 million in total inventory as of March 31, 2023, and $52.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS which are non-GAAP metrics that exclude distinct items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. The Company has reconciled the non-GAAP financial information included in this release to the nearest GAAP measures. See the attached “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information”. “Total liquidity” is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus availability under the Company’s $67.5 million revolving credit facility.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2023 (In thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,290 $ 38,103 $ 72,350 Restricted cash 202 198 204 Accounts receivable, net 79,875 85,171 123,797 Inventory 46,341 63,988 52,647 Prepaid expenses and other assets 19,087 12,849 6,374 Total current assets 180,795 200,309 255,372 Property and equipment 138,066 130,668 135,956 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 122,694 114,499 121,357 Property and equipment, net 15,372 16,169 14,599 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 22,965 17,634 23,592 Deferred income tax assets, net 68,142 57,804 68,143 Goodwill 34,997 35,083 35,083 Intangibles and other assets, net 2,063 2,387 2,162 Total assets $ 324,334 $ 329,386 $ 398,951 Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 31,683 $ 27,714 $ 42,177 Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party) 8,689 8,024 12,259 Accrued expenses 36,994 27,006 45,102 Reserve for sales returns and allowances 27,859 41,064 38,531 Income taxes payable - 6,241 3,785 Short term operating lease liabilities 8,237 10,009 7,380 Short term debt, net - 2,475 - Total current liabilities 113,462 122,533 149,234 Long term operating lease liabilities 15,961 8,095 16,666 Accrued expenses - long term 3,183 - 3,746 Debt, non-current portion, net - 26,969 - Preferred stock derivative liability - 21,771 29,947 Income taxes payable 3,295 2,941 3,245 Total liabilities 135,901 182,309 202,838 Preferred stock accrued dividends - 4,857 5,992 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value 11 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 292,231 275,695 278,642 Accumulated deficit (88,117 ) (117,331 ) (73,612 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,192 ) (17,150 ) (15,627 ) Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity 187,933 141,224 189,413 Non-controlling interests 500 996 708 Total stockholders' equity 188,433 142,220 190,121 Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 324,334 $ 329,386 $ 398,951 Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) March 31, Key Balance Sheet Data: 2024 2023 Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO) 81 71 Inventory turnover (DSI) 61 76 Three Months Ended March 31, Condensed Cash Flow Data: 2024 2023 Cash flows used in operating activities $ (7,938 ) $ (4,116 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (3,634 ) (3,472 ) Cash flows used in financing activities and other (25,490 ) (39,601 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (37,062 ) $ (47,189 ) Capital expenditures $ (2,228 ) $ (3,490 )





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Δ (%) (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 90,076 $ 107,484 (16)% Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 53,821 58,304 (8 ) Royalty expense 13,776 16,654 (17 ) Amortization of tools and molds 1,427 1,089 31 Cost of sales 69,024 76,047 (9 ) Gross profit 21,052 31,437 (33 ) Direct selling expenses 8,097 7,741 5 General and administrative expenses 34,192 27,994 22 Depreciation and amortization 87 102 (15 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,376 35,837 18 Loss from operations (21,324 ) (4,400 ) 385 Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 138 438 (68 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - 147 nm Interest income 376 117 221 Interest expense (143 ) (3,003 ) (95 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (20,953 ) (6,701 ) 213 Benefit from income taxes (6,728 ) (1,383 ) 386 Net loss (14,225 ) (5,318 ) 167 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 280 (5 ) nm Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $ (14,505 ) $ (5,313 ) 173 % Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (13,175 ) $ (5,680 ) 132 % Loss per share - basic & diluted $ (1.27 ) $ (0.58 ) Shares used in loss per share - basic & diluted 10,354 9,871 Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Δ bps Fav/(Unfav) Net sales 100.0% 100.0% - Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 59.7 54.3 (540 ) Royalty expense 15.3 15.5 20 Amortization of tools and molds 1.6 1.0 (60 ) Cost of sales 76.6 70.8 (580 ) Gross profit 23.4 29.2 (580 ) Direct selling expenses 9.0 7.2 (180 ) General and administrative expenses 38.0 26.0 (1,200 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.1 0.1 - Selling, general and administrative expenses 47.1 33.3 (1,380 ) Loss from operations (23.7 ) (4.1 ) (1,960 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 0.2 0.4 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - 0.1 Interest income 0.4 0.1 Interest expense (0.2 ) (2.8 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (23.3 ) (6.3 ) Benefit from income taxes (7.5 ) (1.3 ) Net loss (15.8 ) (5.0 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 0.3 - Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (16.1)% (5.0)% Net loss attributable to common stockholders (14.6)% (5.3)%





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:



This press release and accompanying schedules provide certain information regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures enhances an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis.



Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Δ ($) (In thousands) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net loss $ (14,225 ) $ (5,318 ) $ (8,907 ) Interest expense 143 3,003 (2,860 ) Interest income (376 ) (117 ) (259 ) Provision for income taxes (6,728 ) (1,383 ) (5,345 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,514 1,191 323 EBITDA (19,672 ) (2,624 ) (17,048 ) Adjustments: Other (income) expense, net (138 ) (438 ) 300 Restricted stock compensation expense 2,575 2,089 486 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - (147 ) 147 Adjusted EBITDA $ (17,235 ) $ (1,120 ) $ (16,115 ) Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales % (19.1 )% (1.0 )% -1810 bps Trailing Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Δ ($) (In thousands) TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA TTM net income $ 29,206 $ 89,674 $ (60,468 ) Interest expense 3,591 11,984 (8,393 ) Interest income (1,603 ) (241 ) (1,362 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,488 (42,808 ) 44,296 Depreciation and amortization 10,659 9,957 702 TTM EBITDA 43,341 68,566 (25,225 ) Adjustments: Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%) 276 - 276 Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%) 289 - 289 Other (income) expense, net (263 ) (1,149 ) 886 Restricted stock compensation expense 8,513 6,301 2,212 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability 8,176 (156 ) 8,332 Employee Retention Credit/gov't employment support - (249 ) 249 Molds and tooling capitalization (1,751 ) - (1,751 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 1,023 - 1,023 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,604 $ 73,313 $ (13,709 ) TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales % 8.6 % 9.4 % -80 bps Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Δ ($) (In thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (13,175 ) $ (5,680 ) $ (7,495 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 2,575 2,089 486 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - (147 ) 147 2021 BSP Term Loan prepayment penalty - 150 (150 ) Tax impact of additional charges (657 ) (368 ) (289 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (11,257 ) $ (3,956 ) $ (7,301 ) Adjusted loss per share - basic & diluted $ (1.09 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.69 ) Shares used in adjusted loss per share - basic & diluted 10,354 9,871 483





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region (In thousands) QTD Q1 Divisions 2024 2023 2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022 Toys/Consumer Products $ 82,910 $ 97,893 $ 111,123 -15.3 % -11.9 % Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up 40,574 47,843 62,006 -15.2 % -22.8 % Action Play & Collectibles 33,008 37,846 31,698 -12.8 % 19.4 % Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 9,328 12,204 17,419 -23.6 % -29.9 % Costumes $ 7,166 $ 9,591 $ 9,758 -25.3 % -1.7 % Total $ 90,076 $ 107,484 $ 120,881 -16.2 % -11.1 % (In thousands) QTD Q1 Regions 2024 2023 2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022 United States $ 70,430 $ 80,443 $ 97,050 -12.4 % -17.1 % Europe 5,735 10,162 13,389 -43.6 % -24.1 % Latin America 7,996 9,204 2,385 -13.1 % 285.9 % Canada 3,370 4,054 3,379 -16.9 % 20.0 % Asia 965 1,380 2,076 -30.1 % -33.5 % Australia & New Zealand 1,346 1,608 1,491 -16.3 % 7.8 % Middle East & Africa 234 633 1,111 -63.0 % -43.0 % Total $ 90,076 $ 107,484 $ 120,881 -16.2 % -11.1 % (In thousands) QTD Q1 Regions 2024 2023 2022 % Change 2024 v 2023 % Change 2023 v 2022 North America $ 73,800 $ 84,497 $ 100,429 -12.7 % -15.9 % International 16,276 22,987 20,452 -29.2 % 12.4 % Total $ 90,076 $ 107,484 $ 120,881 -16.2 % -11.1 %



