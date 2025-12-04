JAKKS Pacific Announces a Sweet New Licensing Partnership with The Hershey Company





SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading designer and marketer of toys, and The Hershey Company, one of the world’s largest confectionery brands, announced today a new partnership that will bring the beloved Hershey branding to JAKKS Pacific’s popular Charming line of small dolls and collectibles, marking the first-ever confection-themed expansion of the fashionable mini-doll brand.

The collection will consist of eight SKUs featuring dolls inspired by fan-favorite treats including Hershey’s Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Reese’s, Bubble Yum, Twizzlers, and Hershey’s Syrup each comes with themed charms and accessories unique to the beloved confection it represents, adding a collectible twist to the line’s signature style.

The first products to launch under the collaboration, The Hershey’s Kisses collectibles, will debut exclusively at CVS beginning December 26, 2025, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The partnership runs through December 31, 2026, with an option for extension.

“Partnering with The Hershey Company allows us to blend two worlds that people love, delicious treats and self-expression,” said Debbie Haag, Senior Vice President at JAKKS Pacific. “With the addition of the iconic Hershey branding, we’re adding an extra touch of sweetness to our popular trendy besties that will delight people around the world.”

"We're excited to see the new Charming line bring our iconic Hershey brands to life in a way that feels fresh, fun, and right on trend." Said Michelle McLaughlin, CEO, Brand Activation Consulting, The Hershey Company Licensing Agent.

Charming Bag Charms are a viral trend and on-the-go toy, designed to be clipped onto purses, backpacks, phones, or water bottles for accessorizing and play. Kids can mix, match, and rearrange the doll and charms to customize their look, allowing for daily style changes. Charming Bag Charms are the besties kids can bring everywhere! For more information, visit https://www.jakks.com/brands/charming/.

About THE HERSHEY Company:

The Hershey Company is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate’s Booty, and Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

About Brand Activation Consulting:

Brand Activation Consulting (BAC) is a leading, retail-focused brand development and licensing agency with a proven track record of building, protecting, and expanding the commercial value of iconic consumer brands. Partnering with industry leaders including The Hershey Company, Just Born Confections, Hormel Foods, Cloudco Entertainment (Care Bears), and Build-A-Bear Workshop, BAC delivers end-to-end strategy, creative development, and product commercialization that drive meaningful growth and strengthen brand relevance across channels.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ecad8a5-3d2d-4daa-889d-8f3f4bb35b0c