Disguise and Aniplex Announce Expanded Licensing Agreement for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Costumes and Accessories

POWAY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the global costume division of leading toy and consumer products company JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), today announced the expansion of its multi-year licensing agreement with Aniplex Inc. for the blockbuster anime and manga franchise Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Building on a successful existing partnership, the new deal grants Disguise the rights to produce adult and children’s costumes across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Ireland, and the UK beginning in 2026. In addition, Disguise’s current rights to design, develop, and manufacture costume accessories and toy role-play weapons—previously limited to select regions—will now extend to the entire EMEA market starting this fall 2025.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS/SHUEISHA) has long captured global attention for its emotional storytelling, stunning artwork, and compelling characters. Following the journey of Tanjiro Kamado—a young boy turned Demon Slayer Corps after the tragic slaughter of his family and the transformation of his sister, Nezuko, into a demon—the franchise has grown into one of the most beloved anime and manga series worldwide.

Its previous film, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train made history as one of the highest-grossing anime films of all time. But now, the franchise has outdone itself once again. On September 12, 2025, the latest installment, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, shattered box office records to become the biggest anime opening of all time. The film earned a record-breaking $70 million in the U.S. during its opening weekend and soared to over $663 million globally, setting a new standard for anime releases.

“Anime is no longer a niche genre, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has solidified itself as the leading brand in fan engagement,” said Tara Cortner, President and GM of Disguise. “We’re thrilled to be part of this global phenomenon and cultural moment with the launch of our new line of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba costumes and accessories—designed for fans of all ages.”

Disguise, a subsidiary of JAKKS Pacific, boasts an impressive 38-year legacy in the costume and dress-up industry. The company has seen significant growth in both domestic and international markets, establishing itself as a global leader in design and manufacturing. With longstanding relationships with licensors and extensive distribution channels, Disguise ensures their innovative products reach customers worldwide.

All Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba costume accessories will be widely available at retailers both in-store and online in 2025 and costumes will be available in 2026.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

About Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Tanjiro Kamado - a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge, published in SHUEISHA's WEEKLY JUMP from February 2016 to May 2020. The series has captivated audiences worldwide with its tragic tale of humans and demons, riveting sword fights, charming characters, and comical scenes. The manga consists of 23 volumes and has published over 220 million units globally.

Featuring the animation produced by a studio “ufotable”, the series began with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc in April 2019, followed by the Mugen Train Arc, Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc. The feature film Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train released in October 2020 became a global sensation The latest installment, the movie - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, shattered box office records as mentioned above in the article, setting a new standard for anime releases. The series will conclude its storyline in an epic trilogy of films.

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

MEDIA CONTACT:

PR@Disguise.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb063918-ddad-4d71-9cc5-15d9cf1d8fb2