Disguise Celebrates Three Consecutive Years as the #1 Costume Manufacturer YTD in the U.S., with Minecraft securing their Top License Spot, According to Circana

POWAY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, Inc., the global costume division of leading toy and consumer products company JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), today announced that it has been ranked the #1 costume manufacturer in the U.S. for year-to-date (YTD) 2025, according to Circana (Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, Costumes Supercategory, Dollars Adjusted, Jan–Sept 2025 and Jan 2023–Dec 2024). This marks the third consecutive year Disguise has held the top spot, after previously rising from #2 in 2022 (Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, Costumes Supercategory, Dollars Adjusted, Jan–Sept 2025 vs. Jan–Dec 2022).

Disguise attributes its continued growth and market leadership to its commitment to quality licensed products and the expansion of its robust portfolio of brands over the past five years. A major driver of this success has been Disguise’s powerhouse gaming portfolio, led by Minecraft which was Disguise’s #1 costume license in the U.S. in value sales for year-to-date (YTD) 2025, and the #3 costume license in the U.S. by value sales for YTD 2025, according to Circana (Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, Costumes Supercategory, Dollars Adjusted, Jan – Nov 2025).

The release of A Minecraft Movie in April 2025 fueled exceptional demand for the already popular Minecraft-branded costumes—a license Disguise has held globally since 2017. From evergreen character staples such as Creeper and Steve to newer introductions like the Enderman, Ender Dragon, and Warden, Minecraft remains a fan-favorite choice every Halloween. Disguise’s new-for-2025 Chicken Jockey Pop-Up Costume quickly became one of the year’s most in-demand products, with retailers selling through inventory well before October. The costume’s popularity even sparked resale listings on eBay for nearly three times its original retail price.

The Chicken Jockey costume’s success was amplified by a viral fan trend surrounding the film’s theatrical debut. In a now-iconic scene, Jack Black’s character, Steve, yells “Chicken Jockey!” as Jason Momoa’s character, Garret, faces off with a zombie riding a chicken. The moment inspired a “call-and-response” ritual among moviegoers—when the line was shouted in theaters, audiences erupted in cheers, claps, and even popcorn tosses.

“We are extremely proud of the success and growth we have achieved over the past three years to become the top costume manufacturer in the U.S. and anticipate even more proud moments ahead,” said Tara Cortner, President and GM of Disguise. “Minecraft continues to be a cornerstone of our success. Our long-term partnership with Minecraft has allowed us to bring its world to life through costumes that resonate with fans of all ages. The excitement around A Minecraft Movie this year took that connection to an entirely new level.”

Earlier this year, A Minecraft Movie Instagram account revealed that a second film is officially on the way for 2027.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

MEDIA CONTACT:

PR@Disguise.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91f5ac0f-817e-40c4-95a6-9ddc68bb1bac