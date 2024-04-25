Marex Group plc Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (“Marex”), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces the pricing of its initial public offering (the “IPO”), at $19.00 per share. A total of 15,384,615 ordinary shares are being offered, of which 3,846,153 shares are being offered by Marex and 11,538,462 shares are being offered by certain selling shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”). Marex will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Shareholders. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 25, 2024, under the ticker symbol “MRX.” The offering is expected to close on April 29, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

In connection with the offering, the Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,307,692 ordinary shares to cover over-allotments.

Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, Piper Sandler and HSBC are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from:

