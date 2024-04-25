Daniel Karpovič steps down as Head of B2B at Telia Lietuva

Daniel Karpovič, Head of Enterprise (B2B) at Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”), is leaving the Company as of 1 July 2024. Aurimas Žlibinas, Head of Key Accounts unit at Telia Lietuva, has been appointed interim Head of B2B.

The selection of the new Head of B2B of the Company will be made primarily from internal candidates.

Daniel Karpovič joined the Company in 2017 as Head of Commercial and Product Management for Business Customers. He has been the Head of B2B unit at Telia Lietuva since June 2019. Prior to that, he worked in various telecommunications businesses in Lithuania, Estonia and Kazakhstan.