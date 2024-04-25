IBN Coverage Initiated for Nutriband Inc.

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB), a pharmaceutical company with a specific focus on transdermal technologies, today announces it has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications initiatives.



Nutriband’s AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch and includes aversive agents to prevent abuse, diversion, misuse and accidental exposure to drugs with abuse potential, specifically opioids. AVERSA technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to patients who need them.

The company’s business model is to apply its transdermal technology to existing FDA-approved drugs with a goal of improving safety, efficacy and patient comfort while qualifying for a limited-development regulatory pathway that reduces the number of clinical trials required for approval of new drugs. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, Canada, Mexico and Australia.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for Nutriband.

With 18+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide Nutriband the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

To learn more about Nutriband, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/NTRB

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating its AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Nutriband.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 18+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com