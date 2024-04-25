Red Cat Successfully Passes Field Testing with Doodle Labs Against Electronic Warfare Technology in Ukraine

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, announced it has successfully passed electronic warfare (EW) testing in Ukraine with Doodle Labs. The successful test is part of a continuous innovation cycle that began in May 2023 with a partnership between Doodle Labs and Red Cat for its U.S. Army Short Range Reconnaissance (SRR) program prototype.



The ongoing partnership between Red Cat and Doodle Labs is addressing the growing need by the U.S. and its allies for small, autonomous, and attritable drones equipped with anti-jamming radios capable of operating in electronic warfare. Russian jamming has posed the biggest challenge to Ukrainian armed forces’ use of sUAS at scale. Teal systems with Doodle Labs frequency-hopping radios can evade jamming attempts and are usable in multi-domain environments for surveillance and swarming operations.

"The main objective of every one of our partnerships is to increase the survivability and lethality of the warfighter – and our work with Doodle Labs is no exception," said George Matus Red Cat CTO. "Requirements for operation in EW environments are changing rapidly as sUAS become an integral part of modern warfare. The U.S. and its allies require a capability that prevents their systems from being jammed during critical missions, and this successful EW test is a major step forward for Teal in meeting these requirements."

Red Cat’s success with Doodle Labs and integration of its Helix Mesh Rider® Radio adds to its robust tactical ecosystem of partnerships with leading companies in the industry. Other Red Cat hardware and software partners include Sentien Robotics, Ocean Power Technologies, Primordial Labs, Tomahawk Robotics, Athena AI, Teledyne FLIR, Reveal Technology, Immervision, and Doodle Labs, which combined enable multi-domain capabilities that will deter conflict or dominate the fight.

"The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the real world need for low-cost, U.S. made drones that can be deployed rapidly at scale and withstand enemy jamming attempts," said Amol Parikh, Doodle Labs Co-CEO. "Drone communication and jamming is a continuous game of cat and mouse that requires constant innovation. Our Mesh Rider radio is proven to evade the most highly sophisticated jamming attempts at long distances, and we’re highly encouraged by the successful integration and EW testing with Red Cat and Teal."

Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones builds its Teal 2 system, designed to support U.S. and allied military operations, public safety organizations, and government agencies, at its Utah facility. Teal 2 is a cost-effective, man-portable sUAS designed to "Dominate the Night™" that has best-in-class night vision, multi-vehicle control support, and a fully modular design. It is both Blue UAS Certified and FAA Remote ID approved.

Doodle Labs’ Helix Mesh Rider® radio has a built-in spectrum scanner that monitors in-band interference and provides automatic band and channel switching capabilities. It provides the tactical capability of switching frequency bands in the field with 6 bands in one radio. With sponsorship from the Defense Innovation Unit, Helix is the only radio that meets the Blue UAS program requirements in one radio.

About Red Cat, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government and commercial operations. Red Cat’s solutions are designed to "Dominate the Night™" and include the Teal 2, a small unmanned system offering the highest-resolution thermal imaging in its class. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

About Doodle Labs

Doodle Labs designs and produces industrial-grade wireless networking solutions. The company focuses on mesh networking for robotic systems, providing high throughput, long-range Mesh Rider solutions for UAVs, UGVs, AMRs, connected teams, government/defense, private wireless and other applications. The company’s Helix Mesh Rider Radio was developed with sponsorship from DIU and is the Blue UAS program’s datalink of choice. Doodle Labs was named to Fast Company’s list of "The World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024," checking in at no. 2 in the Robotics category.

Doodle Labs was founded in 1999 and has offices in the United States and Singapore. For more information, visit http://www.doodlelabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

