Aegion Rebrands as Azuria Water Solutions, Signaling a New Era in Water Infrastructure Solutions

ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation, a leading provider of pipeline rehabilitation and water solutions, today announced its official rebrand to AzuriaTM Water Solutions. This significant change reflects the company's strategic focus on delivering technology-enabled solutions for the water infrastructure market.



"Azuria Water Solutions marks a new chapter for our company, and I am proud of our teams’ momentum during this transformation," said Rob Tullman, CEO of Azuria Water Solutions. “Over the last three years, the company has divested unrelated businesses, acquired 12 companies with industry leading talent and services, and has partnered with cutting-edge technologists. This rebrand underscores our focus on water as well as our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of our customers and the critical challenges facing water infrastructure."

The new Azuria Water Solutions brand embodies the company's dedication to:

Innovation: Azuria Water Solutions is committed to developing cutting-edge technologies that improve the efficiency, longevity, and sustainability of water infrastructure.

Sustainability: The company recognizes the importance of water conservation and is focused on solutions that minimize environmental impact.

Customers: Azuria Water Solutions delivers exceptional customer service and builds strong partnerships with its clients.



The rebrand includes a new logo and visual identity for the company and its operating divisions, reflecting a commitment to a fresh, modern approach to water infrastructure solutions.

Now unified with refreshed branding, Azuria portfolio companies include Insituform Technologies®, Corrpro®, Underground Solutions®, MTC®, Environmental Techniques®, Insituform® Linings UK, EN-TECH Infrastructure, C&L Water Solutions, Culy Inc, and Portland Utilities (PUCC).

For more information, visit www.azuria.com.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Azuria Water Solutions is the parent company of Insituform Technologies®, Corrpro®, Underground Solutions®, MTC®, Environmental Techniques®, Insituform® Linings UK, EN-TECH Infrastructure, C&L Water Solutions, Culy Inc, and Portland Utilities Construction Company (PUCC). Learn more at Azuria.com.

Media Contact:

Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications

Azuria Water Solutions, Inc.

bkerley@azuria.com