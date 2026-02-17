Azuria Water Solutions Announces the Acquisition of Infrastructure Systems, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Infrastructure Systems, Inc., a water and sewer pipeline rehabilitation company based in Orleans, Indiana. Infrastructure Systems will operate as Insituform Technologies USA, an Azuria company.

Infrastructure Systems was founded in 1999 by Greg Noble as a general utility contractor. Today, the company offers vacuum excavation, slip lining, directional drilling, water and sewer line installation, and more for customers in southern Indiana and Kentucky.

Devin Schmidt, Jon Stalker and Charles Crites will remain on board to transition and lead the business.

Azuria welcomes Infrastructure Systems to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Today, Azuria can deliver more than 700 products and services across the globe. Learn more at Azuria.com.

