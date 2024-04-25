Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Raises Annual Dividend 40% to S/35.0 per Share

Lima, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, April 25th, 2024 -- Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP), the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia and Panama today announces to its shareholders and the market that the Board of Directors declared a dividend of S/35.0 per share on the issued shares of the common stock of Credicorp, an increase from the prior annual dividend of S/25.0 per share. The cash dividend will be paid out on June 14th, 2024, without withholding tax at source, to shareholders of record on May 20th, 2024.

“Dividends continue to be an integral part of our approach to shareholder value creation. We're proud to be increasing our annual dividend. This year’s 40% increase reflects the resiliency of our results and our confidence in both our growth potential and cash flow generation capacity.” commented Gianfranco Ferrari, CEO of Credicorp.

In its session held on April 25th, 2024, the Board agreed unanimously to the distribution of a total dividend of S/3,303,381,095.00 for a total of 94,382,317 issued shares in accordance with the Byelaws of the Company and in consideration of a total net income attained in the 2023 financial year of S/4,865,540,233.17. The dividend will be paid in US Dollars using the weighted exchange rate registered by the Peruvian Superintendency of Banks, Insurance and Pension Funds (Superintendencia de Banca, Seguros y AFP) for the transactions at the close of business on June 12th, 2024. The US Dollar dividend amount will be rounded up to four decimals.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.