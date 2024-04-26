NFM Lending Wins 2024 Culture Excellence Awards from Top Workplaces

Linthicum, MD, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending and its family of lenders have announced today that it is a 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence honoree. Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. NFM was recognized in five categories:

Innovation: This award celebrates organizations that have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees.

Work-Life Flexibility: This award celebrates organizations that offer their employees options in how and where they work and managers who care for their employees' concerns.

Compensation & Benefits: This award celebrates organizations that provide employees with not only material rewards but also appreciation for their work.

Leadership: This award celebrates organizations whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees and the company's direction. These leaders understand customers' needs, which front-line employees hear every day.

Purpose & Values: This award celebrates organizations that have embedded their mission and values into their culture and are efficient in their work to bring it into reality.

"I am thrilled to share that our NFM Family of Lenders has been recognized for Culture Excellence by Top Workplaces," said Stephanie Herring, Chief Human Resources Officer at NFM Lending. "This accolade reflects our collective effort to build an environment where passion, dedication, and innovation are at the forefront. It is a true testament to our unwavering commitment to not just meet, but exceed, the highest standards of workplace culture. Congratulations to every member of our team who plays a part in making our company a remarkable place to work!"

Top Workplaces awards are determined by feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces, distributed the survey used to determine recognition in the Culture Excellence program. The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

