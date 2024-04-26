Apranga Group interim report for 3 months 2024

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 72.3 million in Q1 2024 and was by 11.0% higher than in 2023.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 1.3 million in 3 months 2024, while Apranga Group had the profit of EUR 1.4 million in the same period of 2023.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 6.4 million in 3 months 2024, while it amounted to EUR 6.2 million in corresponding period of 2023.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of Apranga Group for 3 months 2024, as well as managers’ confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachments. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801

Attachment