Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd - Full Year Results

| Source: Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon)

Full Year Results

26 April 2024 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited financial statements and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (‘’MD&A’’) for the year ended 31 December 2023.

2023 Financial Highlights

  • Debt free with cash of $8.0 million at 31 December 2023 (31 December 2022: $16.8 million).
  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data

Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2023 dated 25 April 2024, its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated 25 April 2024 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) at www.sedarplus.ca. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon’s website www.falconoilandgas.com.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.         +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO+353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO+353 1 676 9162
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (NOMAD & Joint Broker) 
Neil McDonald / Adam Rae+44 131 220 9771
  
Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker) 
Peter Krens+44 20 7186 9033
  

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

   Year Ended
31 December 2023
$’000		Year Ended
31 December 2022
$’000
     
Revenue    
Oil and natural gas revenue  --
   --
     
Expenses    
Exploration and evaluation expenses  (197)(151)
General and administrative expenses  (2,470)(2,865)
Decommissioning provision  (480)(825)
Foreign exchange loss  (63)(138)
   (3,210)(3,979)
     
Results from operating activities  (3,210)(3,979)
     
Finance income  322298
Finance expense  (453)(310)
Net finance expense  (131)(12)
     
Loss before tax  (3,341)(3,991)
     
Taxation  --
     
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year  (3,341)(3,991)
     
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:    
     
Equity holders of the company  (3,337)(3,994)
Non-controlling interests  (4)3
     
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year  (3,341)(3,991)
     
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:

    
Basic and diluted  ($0.003)($0.004)


Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

  At 31 December
2023
$’000		At 31 December
2022
$’000
    
Assets   
Non-current assets   
Exploration and evaluation assets 51,28742,977
Property, plant and equipment 27
Trade and other receivables 2620
Restricted cash 2,1762,090
  53,49145,094
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents 7,99216,785
Trade and other receivables 5479
  8,04616,864
    
Total assets 61,53761,958
    
Equity and liabilities   
    
Equity attributable to owners of the parent   
Share capital 402,120402,120
Contributed surplus 47,37947,063
Deficit (407,197)(403,860)
  42,30245,323
Non-controlling interests 697701
Total equity 42,99946,024
    
Liabilities    
Non-current liabilities   
Decommissioning provision 16,20415,602
  16,20415,602
    
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,334332
  2,334332
    
Total liabilities 18,53815,934
    
Total equity and liabilities 61,53761,958


Consolidated Statement of Cashflows

  Year Ended 31 December
  2023
$’000		2022
$’000
    
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net loss for the year (3,341)(3,991)
Adjustments for:   
Share based compensation 316809
Depreciation 55
Net finance loss 12022
Foreign exchange loss 63138
Decommissioning provision 480825
Change in non-cash working capital   
Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 19(5)
Decrease in accounts payable and accrued expenses (63)(64)
Net cash used in operating activities (2,401)(2,261)
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Interest received 18033
Exploration and evaluation assets additions (6,723)(88)
Granting of ORRI to Sheffield Holdings LP -6,000
Exercising of TOG Group call option -(6,000)
Net cash used in investing activities (6,543)(55)
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Proceeds from private placement -10,000
Costs related to private placement -(50)
Net cash generated from financing activities  -9,950
    
Change in cash and cash equivalents (8,944)7,634
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 151257
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 16,7858,894
    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 7,99216,785

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca

Attachment


Attachments

123123.3 FINAL Press release - Announcing release of 31 December 2023 results.