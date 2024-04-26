Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company), was held on 26th of April 2024.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, the members of the Board and the employees of the Company, who were able to provide information relating to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders adopted the following decisions:

To assent to the Company's Remuneration Report, which is presented as a part of the Company's consolidated annual report for the year 2023. To approve the consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023. To approve the appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2023 according to the draft appropriation of profit presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (attached) and to allocate EUR 9 198 thousand to dividends (what makes EUR 0.07 per share). Change the name of the Company from AB “Grigeo” to AB "Grigeo Group". To amend the Articles of Association of the Company and to approve the new version of the Articles of Association of the Company (attached). To authorise Chief Executive Officer of the Company (with the right to reauthorise) to sign the new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company

Tomas Jozonis

Chief executive officer of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801

Attachments