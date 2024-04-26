Annual financial statements approved by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB on 26th April 2024

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) was held on 26th April 2024. The meeting has approved the audited consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2023, presented together with the consolidated annual report.

There were no changes in audited financial results compared to interim consolidated report for 12 months of 2023, which was announced on 22 February 2024.

The financial statements are attached.

We draw your attention that the financial statements are published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) – the document in zip format is attached.

Annual report, sustainability report and financial statements (without independent auditor’s report) are additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of published ESEF information.

Tomas Jozoniss

Chief executive officer of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 58 01

