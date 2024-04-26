Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 26 April 2024

The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘the Company’ or ‘Telia Lietuva’) shareholders was held on 26 April 2024.

The Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva decided:

- To approve the audited annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2023. The annual report of the Company for the year 2023, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board, was presented to the shareholders.

- To allocate the Company’s profit for the year 2023: from the Company’s distributable profit of EUR 170,974 thousand to allocate EUR 52,435 thousand for the payment of dividends for the year 2023, i.e. EUR 0.09 dividend per share, and carry forward to the next financial year an amount of EUR 118,539 thousand as retained earnings (undistributed profit). To allocate EUR 37 thousand for tantiemes for the year 2023 to two independent members of the Board – Leda Iržikevičienė and Mindaugas Glodas – EUR 18.5 thousand each.

The Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania provides that dividends shall be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the 10th business day following the Annual General Meeting that adopts a decision on dividend payment (rights accounting day) will be on the Shareholders’ List of the Company, i.e., will be shareholders of Telia Lietuva, AB on 13 May 2024.

Following the Law on Companies the Company should pay dividends within the one month following the day on which the decision on profit distribution was adopted. The Company plans to pay out dividends for the year 2023 on 23 May 2024.

Following Lithuanian laws dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 per cent. Dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 15 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws.

- To approve the Company’s Remuneration Report for the year 2023.

- To approve new edition of the Company’s CEO and Board members remuneration policy.

- Taking into consideration that UAB Deloitte Lietuva has audited Telia Lietuva, AB for 10 years and Telia Company, a parent company of Telia Lietuva, has chosen KPMG as the audit enterprise,

1) to recall UAB Deloitte Lietuva as the Company’s audit enterprise to perform the audit of the annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2024, and to assess the annual report of the Company for the year 2024,

2) to elect KPMG Baltics, UAB as the Company’s audit enterprise to perform the audit of the annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2024 and 2025, and to assess the annual report of the Company for the year 2024 and 2025,

3) to authorize the CEO of the Company to conclude the agreement for audit of the Company’s annual financial statements and the assessment of the annual report, establishing the payment for audit services as agreed between the parties but in any case, not more than 420,000 (four hundred twenty thousand) euro (VAT excluded) for two financial years.

- Taking into consideration that Dan Olov Strömberg, Chair of the Board, has resigned from the Board as of 25 April 2024, for the current term of the Company’s Board, i.e. till 27 April 2025, to elect to the Board of the Company Mr. Per Stefan Backman (proposed by Telia Company AB).

Stefan Backman is Executive Vice President, Group General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs at Telia Company AB. Education: Master of Laws from the University of Uppsala, Sweden. Stefan Backman is regarded as non-executive members of the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB. He has no direct interest in the share capital of Telia Lietuva.

- To authorise the CEO of the Company to implement all adopted decisions, sign all the related documents and conclude all the transactions required for the implementation of the aforementioned decisions. The CEO of the Company shall be entitled to authorise any other person to perform the aforementioned actions and to sign the aforementioned documents.





ENCL.:

- Telia Lietuva, AB Annual and Sustainability Report, Financial Statements and Independent Auditor’s Report for the year ended 31 December 2023

- The Company’s Profit Allocation for the year 2023

- The Company’s Remuneration Report for the year 2023

- The Company’s CEO and Board members remuneration policy.





Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt





