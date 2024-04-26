Tunnel to Towers and PBR to Present the Never Forget Concert

Fort Worth, Texas, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation today announced the latest installment in their Never Forget Concert series, to be presented through an alliance with PBR (the Professional Bull Riders), the world’s premier bull riding organization.

For the second time, GRAMMY-nominated singer, rapper, and songwriter Jelly Roll will headline the Never Forget Concert at Billy Bob’s Texas on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 5 PM CT. The artist has hand-selected several surprise guests to perform alongside him.

Held during the 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast, concertgoers will also be able to attend a special meet-and-greet with the bulls of PBR inside the Billy Bob’s rodeo arena in a celebration of the organization’s animal athletes. The meet-and-greet is powered by UB Bucking Co., whose roster of bulls includes the likes of UTZ BesTex Legend, UTZ BesTex Smokestack, Bandito Bug, and more.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, April 29 at 10 AM CT via billybobstexas.com.

Proceeds from sales will go towards the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Homeless Veteran Program, which provides housing and supportive services as part of its goal to eradicate veteran homelessness in the United States.

“Tunnel to Towers is thrilled to bring our Never Forget Concert series back to the legendary Billy Bob’s Texas. Last year’s crowd of over 5,000 veterans, first responders, and supporters was inspiring, as were the musical artists celebrating our mission. It is even more exciting that we can put on this year’s show with PBR, an organization whose support of veterans, first responders, and their families is well known,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman & CEO Frank Siller.

“All of us at PBR are deeply honored to join with Tunnel to Towers in their mission of recognizing and supporting our military and first responders who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country. Fans coming to this concert will have a great time, but much more important is contributing to helping courageous heroes and their families who sacrifice so much for each of us,” said PBR CEO & Commissioner Sean Gleason.

For more information on the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Homeless Veteran Program, please visit T2T.org.

For more information about the PBR World Finals, please visit PBR.com/WorldFinals.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About the Professional Bull Riders ( PBR)

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—eight teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. The organization’s digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

