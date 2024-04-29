Company announcement no. 18 2024



























29 April 2024

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 17

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 17:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 5,500,827 200.9825 1,105,569,749 22/04/2024 95,000 204.9783 19,472,939 23/04/2024 64,518 207.1621 13,365,684 24/04/2024 110,000 206.0558 22,666,138 25/04/2024 142,800 203.9278 29,120,890 26/04/2024 125,000 204.0085 25,501,063 Total accumulated over week 17 537,318 204.9563 110,126,713 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 6,038,145 201.3361 1,215,696,462

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.70% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00





