|Company announcement no. 18 2024
29 April 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 17
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 17:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|5,500,827
|200.9825
|1,105,569,749
|22/04/2024
|95,000
|204.9783
|19,472,939
|23/04/2024
|64,518
|207.1621
|13,365,684
|24/04/2024
|110,000
|206.0558
|22,666,138
|25/04/2024
|142,800
|203.9278
|29,120,890
|26/04/2024
|125,000
|204.0085
|25,501,063
|Total accumulated over week 17
|537,318
|204.9563
|110,126,713
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|6,038,145
|201.3361
|1,215,696,462
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.70% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
