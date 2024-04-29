Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 17

29 April 2024

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 17:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement5,500,827200.98251,105,569,749
22/04/202495,000204.978319,472,939
23/04/202464,518207.162113,365,684
24/04/2024110,000206.055822,666,138
25/04/2024142,800203.927829,120,890
26/04/2024125,000204.008525,501,063
Total accumulated over week 17537,318204.9563110,126,713
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme6,038,145201.33611,215,696,462

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.70% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


Individual Transactions - Week 17 Company announcement no 18 2024