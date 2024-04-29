Getty Images Selected as Official Photographer of 2024 Met Gala

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has once again been named the Official Photographer of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit, more commonly known as The Met Gala. The gala, which takes place on May 6, is the premier event on the international fashion calendar, bringing together icons from the world of fashion, film, music, sports, business, and art.

For the sixth consecutive gala, Getty Images’ award‑winning entertainment photographers and videographers will cover every aspect of the invitation-only event. This includes red carpet arrivals and departures, as well as candid images from inside the party and live performance. Imagery from inside The Met Gala will be available for license exclusively on gettyimages.com.

Getty Images’ Vice President of Global Entertainment Kirstin Benson said, “As the world’s foremost fashion event, The Met Gala brings together the very best talent in art and fashion for an unparalleled evening, and our editorial team is there to capture it all. We are thrilled to build on our longstanding partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue and be at the forefront of delivering unmatched, compelling and differentiated content in real time to global media, clients, partners and fans at home via our unrivaled distribution platform. Each year, our best‑in‑class team continues to innovate and find fresh perspectives—intent on providing an intimate look at this iconic and exclusive event—through our world‑class imagery and video that our global customer base won’t find anywhere else.”

With Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Vogue’s Anna Wintour serving as co‑chairs, the gala will celebrate the opening of The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The exhibition will feature approximately 250 items drawn from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection. The pieces will include designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy, and more, spanning over 400 years of fashion history.

For nearly 30 years, Getty Images’ team of content creators have worked tirelessly to create award‑winning imagery and video that allows customers to set themselves apart from their competition, while including a diverse set of experiences and perspectives throughout the content creation process. In addition to The Met Gala, Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

