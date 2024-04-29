IT Nation Announces 2024 Secure Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Nation , a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights, is hosting its annual IT Nation Secure™ Conference . The popular event brings together a diverse set of experts from the managed service provider (MSP) community for three impactful days of speakers, sessions, and peer networking opportunities focused on unlocking, transforming, and expanding upon an organization’s cybersecurity posture. IT Nation Secure will be held on June 3-5 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Whether you’re just starting to build out your cybersecurity practice or are looking to bolster your existing cybersecurity framework, IT Nation Secure is designed to accommodate MSPs at all stages of their cybersecurity journeys. Content will be available for all maturity levels and roles within the organization, centered around three main tracks:

Unlocking the Secrets to Building a Profitable Cybersecurity Practice – Industry experts and successful MSPs will discuss their proven strategies for marketing, sustainable growth, and driving profitability.

– Industry experts and successful MSPs will discuss their proven strategies for marketing, sustainable growth, and driving profitability. Transforming Your Cybersecurity Business with Cutting-Edge Strategies – Learn how consolidated cybersecurity—especially enhanced by a platform approach, automation, and AI—helps to alleviate cybersecurity talent gaps, improves detection and response capabilities, increases visibility, simplifies your service delivery, consolidates security tech stacks, enhances performance, and scales in the face of evolving threats.

– Learn how consolidated cybersecurity—especially enhanced by a platform approach, automation, and AI—helps to alleviate cybersecurity talent gaps, improves detection and response capabilities, increases visibility, simplifies your service delivery, consolidates security tech stacks, enhances performance, and scales in the face of evolving threats. Elevating Your Cybersecurity Expertise with Masterful Best Practices – Gain valuable insights on streamlining your cybersecurity services—from proactive defense to efficient incident management—by harnessing the power of hyperautomation, consolidating, and simplifying your cyber tech stack, and implementing industry-leading MSP best practices.



"Cybersecurity challenges continue to rise, fueled by an ever-changing threat landscape," stated Gregg Lalle, Senior Vice President and General Manager of IT Nation. "We are committed to empowering MSPs with the necessary technology, services, and guidance to effectively combat these cybersecurity threats for both their own organizations and their clients. With IT Nation Secure, we unite the MSP community, fostering connections, sharing best practices, and exchanging ideas in the ongoing battle against cyber-attacks."

The event will feature exciting keynote speakers and sessions, including:

Theresa Payton is the first female to serve as White House chief information officer , overseeing IT operations for the President and his staff from 2006 to 2008 during a period of unprecedented technological change and escalating threats.

is the first female to serve as , overseeing IT operations for the President and his staff from 2006 to 2008 during a period of unprecedented technological change and escalating threats. Erwin Visser is the General Manager of the Cloud Service Provider (CSP) Partner Channel at Microsoft, overseeing business strategy development and marketing execution for CSPs in the Americas region. His role involves enabling SMB and Corporate customers to undergo digital transformation by leveraging the extensive network of Microsoft CSP partners.

is the General Manager of the Cloud Service Provider (CSP) Partner Channel at Microsoft, overseeing business strategy development and marketing execution for CSPs in the Americas region. His role involves enabling SMB and Corporate customers to undergo digital transformation by leveraging the extensive network of Microsoft CSP partners. Cyber Research Unit is committed to the pursuit of threat hunting and threat intelligence in the realm of cybersecurity. Their mission is to decode the mysteries of cybersecurity and deliver valuable insights to enhance security measures.

is committed to the pursuit of threat hunting and threat intelligence in the realm of cybersecurity. Their mission is to decode the mysteries of cybersecurity and deliver valuable insights to enhance security measures. Additional Highlights: Industry thought leaders from Microsoft , Cisco , CompTIA , Huntress , Bitdefender , Axcient , accomplished MSPs, cybersecurity innovation announcements, and more.

Attendees will have the chance to build out their tech stack by connecting with over 60 exhibitors offering cybersecurity services and technology. In addition to meeting with members of the ConnectWise team for expert guidance on their cybersecurity journey, attendees will have the opportunity to learn proven methods and frameworks to help grow and strengthen their cybersecurity business from experts at companies such as Macro Technologies , Thinc Forward , CompTIA , and more.

Automation Nation & IT Nation Grow: June 3

IT Nation will also host its quarterly Automation Nation , where MSPs learn how to unleash the power of hyperautomation and AI, and IT Nation Grow (formerly M&A Nation) on June 3, an immersive two-day program is specifically crafted to equip partners with the essential knowledge and skills required to navigate the intricate landscape of mergers and acquisitions. Those events will also be held in Orlando at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center.

If you’re interested in learning more about IT Nation Secure, Automation Nation, or Grow Nation, please visit connectwise.com/events .

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at connectwise.com/theitnation .

Media Contact:

Inkhouse for IT Nation

Amanda.lee@connectwise.com