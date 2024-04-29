Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 17 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 19/4/2024 69,500 527.00 36,626,685 Monday, 22 April 2024 2,400 519.73 1,247,352 Tuesday, 23 April 2024 2,200 525.98 1,157,156 Wednesday, 24 April 2024 1,900 530.78 1,008,482 Thursday, 25 April 2024 1,800 529.58 953,244 Friday, 26 April 2024 1,800 526.46 947,628 In the period 22/4/2024 - 26/4/2024 10,100 526.12 5,313,862 Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 26/4/2024 79,600 526.89 41,940,547 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,190,526 treasury shares corresponding to 8.59% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

