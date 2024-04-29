Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 17 2024

On 4 March 2024, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 13 of 1 March 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 200 million during the period 4 March 2024 to 31 December 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 19/4/2024
|69,500
|527.00
|36,626,685
|Monday, 22 April 2024
|2,400
|519.73
|1,247,352
|Tuesday, 23 April 2024
|2,200
|525.98
|1,157,156
|Wednesday, 24 April 2024
|1,900
|530.78
|1,008,482
|Thursday, 25 April 2024
|1,800
|529.58
|953,244
|Friday, 26 April 2024
|1,800
|526.46
|947,628
|In the period 22/4/2024 - 26/4/2024
|10,100
|526.12
|5,313,862
|Accumulated 4/3/2024 - 26/4/2024
|79,600
|526.89
|41,940,547
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,190,526 treasury shares corresponding to 8.59% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
