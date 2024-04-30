TomTom maps to support Qualcomm Aware Platform

Qualcomm to utilize TomTom’s global map data to assist in providing efficient, secure, and comprehensive asset tracking solutions worldwide.



Combining Qualcomm’s broad array of connected devices and TomTom’s mapmaking expertise provides a fully integrated, flexible platform to meet various asset visibility needs and address the most challenging use cases across industries.

AMSTERDAM, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom ( TOM2 ) the location technology specialist today announced it has been selected by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a global leader in wireless technology and connectivity solutions, to deliver map data and APIs to help support the Qualcomm Aware™ Platform. Supported by TomTom’s maps, Qualcomm Aware will offer global asset visibility and control, providing organizations with the location awareness needed to address their challenges in a scalable and cost-effective way.

Qualcomm Aware is an innovative Internet of Things (IoT) platform that delivers easy-to-deploy hardware, software, connectivity management, and location solutions to improve asset tracking, supply chain management, and many other use cases. As part of the platform, users gain visibility into the location and environmental conditions of their goods and assets using a set of device-to-cloud APIs. This provides users with real-time intelligence on their assets through the platform’s dashboards. Using the freshest, richest maps from TomTom in conjunction with Qualcomm Technologies’ proprietary positioning services, the platform can deliver accurate, high-yield, and power-efficient location services across an expanding array of connected devices, as well as premium map visualization on customers’ personal dashboards. The solution provides customers with transformative insights needed to mitigate risk, make more informed business decisions, and navigate challenges across industries.

“We’re proud to continue building on our longstanding relationship with Qualcomm Technologies and deliver our industry-leading maps and related APIs to the Qualcomm Aware Platform,” said Mike Schoofs, Chief Revenue Officer, TomTom. “By integrating TomTom maps with Qualcomm’s leading technologies, we enable real-world tracking and asset management applications and help power the next generation of IoT devices and the digital transformation across industries.”

“Location awareness is increasingly crucial to many companies and is a core component of the Qualcomm Aware Platform,” said Rod Forter, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By collaborating with TomTom, we leverage industry-leading maps to help enable our customers to visualize their assets in the cloud for even the most advanced use cases.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Hundreds of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world’s smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses, and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs, and SDKs enable the dreamers and doers to shape the future of mobility.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,700 employees around the globe, TomTom has been helping people find their way in the world for over 30 years.

