CoinShares Publishes 2023 Annual Report and Outlines Strategy

30th April 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (“CoinShares” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, today published its 2023 Annual Report, providing comprehensive and detailed information on the firm, its financial performance, its strategy, corporate governance and the industry and market for the 2023 financial year. The report includes the audited financial statements for the year ending 31st December 2023. The full report can be found here .

2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue, gains and other income of £85.7 million (2022: £72.2 million), of which:



Asset management fees of £43.0 million (2022: £50.1 million) Capital markets gains and other income of £39.0 million (2022: £26.1 million) Principal investment gains of £3.7 million (2022: loss of £4.9 million)





Adjusted EBITDA of £57.3 million (2022: Adjusted EBITDA loss of £6.8 million).





Total comprehensive income for the year of £38.4 million (2022: £2.9 million).





Net asset position of the Group as at 31st December 2023 of £239.2 million (December 2022: £203.7 million).





2023 Business Overview

Asset Management:

2023 saw gross revenue generated from XBT Provider of £38.9 million (2022: £46.0 million), with CoinShares Physical posting gross revenue of £2.7 million (2022: £2.3 million). The Group’s BLOCK Index generated fees of £1.4 million (2022: £1.9 million).



Reflecting the overall success of these initiatives, the total revenue, gains, and other income for the year amounted to £43.0 million.

Capital Markets & Hedge Fund Solutions:



The total notional traded by CoinShares Capital Markets in 2023 reduced to $8.8 billion (2022: $15.0 billion). Gains and income generated by the Capital Markets team was £39.0 million.





Strategy

In 2023, our strategic focus on innovation and expansion reinforced our leadership in the digital asset space through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and product diversification. Looking ahead to 2024, our strategy encompasses enhancing our presence in Europe by extending the XBT Provider product line and increasing market penetration through targeted marketing and a strategic rebranding aligned with the CoinShares mother brand. We are also expanding our footprint in the European markets like France and Italy, emphasising competitive management fees and transparent staking rewards. Globally, our acquisition of Valkyrie’s U.S. ETF business marks a significant step in entering the U.S. market, aiming to introduce sophisticated products such as the WGMI ETF and the BTFX. This expansion is coupled with a focus on creating advanced financial products that blend the sophistication of hedge funds with the accessibility of ETFs, leveraging our deep expertise in digital assets. Additionally, the introduction of Hedge Fund Solutions aims to establish a trusted presence in the U.S., and we are enhancing our proprietary trading platform to improve operational efficiency and risk management, anticipating a transformative 2024 with these initiatives.

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the U.S. by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

