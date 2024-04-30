Augmedix to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 13, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix (Nasdaq: AUGX), a leader in ambient AI medical documentation and data solutions, announced today it will release first quarter 2024 results after the market closes on Monday, May 13, 2024. Following the release, management will host a conference call that same day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



Live conference call: 877-407-3982 (Toll-Free) and 201-493-6780 (International)

Live webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1666696&tp_key=f217dd82fa

An archived replay will be available following the call on Augmedix’s IR website at https://ir.augmedix.com/.

