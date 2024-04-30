Notifiable trading – Equinor ASA

A close associate to a primary insider in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) has sold shares in Equinor ASA.

Alf Torstensen, close associate to executive vice president Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen, has on 30 April 2024 sold 350 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 300.90 per share.

Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment