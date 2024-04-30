Amesite Launches AI and Technical Training Programs with Volunteer State Community College

DETROIT, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, announced today the launch of non-degree AI and technical training programs for industry certification and workforce development in partnership with Volunteer State Community College.



“The ability to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technical training programs is vital for the workforce development needs of the State of Tennessee and beyond," said Nicholas Bishop, Vice President for Economic Development and Regional Centers at Volunteer State Community College. "Vol State has partnered with Amesite to lead our communities in the adoption and utilization of AI. Delivering AI and technical programs enables us to support learners from local high school districts to local industries as they seek to improve job performance. Vol State is committed to expanding our relationships, strengthening our community engagement, promoting learner success as society begins to adapt to AI technology, and making this partnership a national example of how to achieve workforce readiness in AI."

Brandon Owens, Amesite’s Vice President of Sales, stated, " Vol State's focus on enrollment and student success is a model for other community colleges. We look forward to supporting Vol State in these market leading endeavors. AI and technology skills are necessary for the rapidly changing global workforce landscape and Amesite is the platform to deliver online professional development training programs.”

Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, said, "We are pleased to be able to partner with a growing number of colleges across the nation, including Vol State. Tennessee is among the top ten states in population growth and Amesite’s footprint in high growth regions is a key part of our strategy. Workforce readiness is essential in the competition for talent and we are confident that Vol State will be successful in their ambitions to drive economic success for the region."

Volunteer State Community College generated a $584 million impact to the regional economy over the past five years, a study conducted for the college shows. The analysis of the economic impact of Vol State on its eleven county service area revealed that the value of business volume and individual income generated an average of $117 million each year during the 2011-2016 period of the study.

To enroll in Vol State’s programs, please apply directly online by visiting: https://www.volstate.edu/workforce/artificial-intelligence-training .

About Volunteer State Community College

Volunteer State Community College is a public, two-year community college located just north of Nashville, Tennessee. Since 1971, the college has grown to four campus locations in Gallatin, Livingston, Cookeville, and Springfield with over 100 programs offered. With over 7,000 students, Vol State is a leading higher education provider for eleven counties in middle Tennessee. In addition, the institution features the Division of Workforce Development which facilitates lifelong learning by providing relevant, quality non-academic credit learning opportunities for a diverse and evolving population which includes OSHA, Work-Based Learning, customized training programs, adult education, and more.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc., an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagicTM, Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit https://amesite.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

