Truvaga™ Plus Demonstrates Health Benefits in Latest Consumer Study, Paving the Way for Market Expansion

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced the results of its most recent Truvaga Plus consumer study conducted earlier this year. Based on a 30-day in-home use test by an independent third-party research firm, Truvaga Plus helped its users improve sleep, focus, stress, energy, and mood.



39 participants were instructed to use the Truvaga Plus product at home twice a day for 30 days to assess the product's benefits, efficacy, and overall user experience. Self-assessment evaluations were reported after 7 and 30 days. After 30 days, users reported the following:

82% felt calmer;

82% felt mentally healthier;

77% felt more alert;

77% felt more relaxed;

74% felt they sleep better

74% felt their mood improved; and

67% had more energy



Of those that felt they slept better, 72% reported they received between 30 minutes to 2+ hours or more sleep each night.

“I started using the product with not much expectation because of how simple it seemed,” said [one/Abhinav G. a] study participant. “But I was pleasantly surprised that something so easy to use and that has no harmful effects, actually helps me sleep better and have lower stress.”

After the study completed, 87% of users said they were likely to continue to use Truvaga Plus for ongoing overall wellness benefits.

“We are thrilled with the results of the Truvaga Plus consumer study,” stated Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer at electroCore. “The remarkable positive benefits, and complete lack of problems reported by study participants using Truvaga Plus is very exciting for future adoption of our health and wellness product offerings.”

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health and promoting general wellness through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology platform. The company’s is focused on the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

About Truvaga Plus

Truvaga Plus is a revolutionary handheld vagus nerve stimulator that utilizes the company’s proven technology to quickly and gently activate the vagus nerve. It’s designed to work with the body to balance the nervous system to feel calmer, think clearer, and sleep better. Truvaga Plus is intended for general health and wellness purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat, or prevent any disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects, new and existing wellness product offerings, new ecommerce site, and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments including focus group study results; the Company’s business prospects in the United States (including its e-commerce initiatives) and other new markets and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore’s business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, the ability to successfully launch and commercialize Truvaga Plus, the potential impact and effects of COVID-19 on the business of electroCore, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, and any measures electroCore has and may take in response to COVID-19 and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

