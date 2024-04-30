Inuvo Announces Enhancements to its Audience Discovery Portal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), provider of the first generative artificial intelligence (AI) advertiser solution made specifically for brands and agencies, today announces a significant enhancement to its Audience Discovery Portal, the latest version of a first-of-its-kind intelligence capable of instantly generating marketing audience insights.



Powered by IntentKey AI, a proprietary large language model designed specifically to find and target audiences without using identifiers like cookies or consumer data, the portal can now incorporate and appropriately associate trending and transient knowledge into its audience discovery abilities, offering a new approach to AI-driven marketing.

The Audience Discovery Portal is free and available at inuvo.com/portal.

One of the key improvements is the portal's ability to rapidly understand the relationships between concepts and map them together seamlessly. Inuvo's patented concept graph technology now refreshes in near-real-time. This development ensures portal users have access to the most up-to-date and relevant information.

"What this means for advertisers, is that a brand that is associated with a trending event can advertise directly to the audience associated with that trend,” said Rich Howe, CEO of Inuvo.

“For example, if you go into the portal and search for football team Denver Broncos, you will see an association between Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, and Chicago Bears because they are all high-profile teams who selected new quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft over the weekend.” Mr. Howe continued, “This kind of intelligent, just-in-time marketing capability has never existed and represents yet another game-changing update to our proprietary IntentKey AI that powers the portal.”

The Audience Discovery portal serves as a powerful demonstration of Inuvo's full capabilities. While the portal allows users to combine up to five concepts, the company's IntentKey client models incorporate thousands of concepts to create highly targeted and effective audience segments. These advanced models can be leveraged through Inuvo's managed services or accessed via any major demand-side platform (DSP), providing advertisers with unparalleled flexibility and reach.

The updated portal also includes a modern, user-friendly interface with an improved layout and intuitive navigation. A new dedicated homepage welcomes users with suggested trending concepts, making it easier to explore and discover relevant audiences. The portal's enhanced user experience extends to shareable custom URLs for audience models and downloadable CSV files sampling valuable insights and demographic data.

For more information about Inuvo and its innovative advertising solutions, please visit inuvo.com.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Inuvo’s quarter-end financial close process and preparation of financial statements for the quarter that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Inuvo, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 as filed on February 29, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. Additionally, forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends, and uncertainties including the continued impact of Covid-19 on Inuvo’s business and operations. Inuvo cannot provide assurances that the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based will prove to have been correct. Should one of these risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of this date. Inuvo does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Inuvo further expressly disclaims any written or oral statements made by a third party regarding the subject matter of this press release. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms is not part of this press release.

