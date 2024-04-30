Visory Health Teams Up with the Miami Dolphins to Increase Access to Affordable Healthcare for South Florida through Health in the Hood Community Outreach Event

ESTERO, Fla., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a women-led, patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way women, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its digital prescription discount card, recently joined the Miami Dolphins Football UNITES program to participate in a Health in the Hood event that supports South Florida neighborhoods with education and access to free resources to live healthier lives. The program connects communities to wellness year-round through urban farming, free produce distribution, and health and wellness programming.

The Visory Health team visited Miami-Dade county where they assisted in the distribution of free produce and connected with over 100 families, teaching them about the free resources available to them to get lower-cost prescriptions. Health in the Hood utilizes local vegetable gardens to feed, engage and empower communities in need twice a week year-round. The organization encompasses a full solution to creating an impactful and sustainable initiative, rooted in a garden.

“Health in the Hood, Football UNITES and Visory Health all find ways to uniquely contribute to the betterment of underserved communities and create healthier lives for everyone, so we were thrilled to join forces for this event,” said Susan Lang, CEO and Founder of Visory Health. “Community outreach is a core pillar of ours and is also a great way to spread awareness about helpful resources, like prescription discount cards, available to these residents.”

“Health in the Hood is just one of the ways Visory Health is investing in the community like the ones in South Florida,” said Alexandra Robertson, SVP of Growth for Visory Health. “It was an honor to connect with residents, learn from them, provide nutritious foods and teach them about affordable medication access. This is certainly not the last event Visory Health will participate in.”

For more information on Visory Health, please visit www.visoryhealth.com . For more information on Health in the Hood, please visit www.healthinthehood.org .

About Visory Health

Visory Health is a women-led, patient-first health tech platform transforming the way everyone, especially women, caregivers and underserved individuals have access to healthcare. Visory Health’s model puts customers’ needs and identities at the core of how it operates. They have saved millions of customers money on their prescription medications, creating healthier families and communities. With a network of over 36,000 pharmacy partners nationwide including Kroger, Stop & Shop, Publix, Walmart and more, Visory Health delivers better affordable prescription prices all over the country. To learn more, visit www.visoryhealth.com .

