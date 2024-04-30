Aqua-Tots Swim School And Family Life Radio Partner To Provide Hope During The Ultimate Baby Shower

Mesa, Arizona, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, a Phoenix-based franchise, has always had a heart for serving young families, especially through water safety education and drowning prevention. But during May’s National Water Safety Month, the company will also be working outside the pool to help their community.

Aqua-Tots will be collaborating with Family Life Radio (KFLR 90.3 FM) to help families through New Life Pregnancy Centers across the Valley of The Sun. The seventh annual Ultimate Baby Shower runs April 29 through May 31, and anyone can donate new, unwrapped baby items at 10 of the Phoenix-area Aqua-Tots locations or at any of the seven New Life Pregnancy Centers.

Aqua-Tots first joined forces with Family Life Radio in 2022 as a way to celebrate life by providing hope to babies and new parents in the valley. New Life Pregnancy Centers are in greatest need of diapers (size 4-6), Pull-Ups, baby clothes (2T-4T), highchairs and car seats.

“We love that we get to help new and growing families take care of their little ones through this partnership,” said Aqua-Tots Co-Founder and Chief Experience and Philanthropy Officer Heather Preston. “We believe that everyone deserves access to clean, new supplies when starting a family, no matter their income or whether they are expecting this pregnancy or not. Our goal is 10,000 items, and we’re confident that the generosity of the Phoenix community will not disappoint.”

“It’s incredible how just one small act of kindness can bring so much light and hope to someone in need,” said Noah Abraham, Family Life Radio Promotions Coordinator. “We are excited to be partnering with Aqua-Tots Swim School again for the third year in a row and are looking forward to seeing the impact these donations will make in the lives of Phoenix families.”

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools are open daily with locations in Ahwatukee, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Queen Creek, Scottsdale and Surprise. Those interested in donating items are encouraged to check the hours of operation at their nearest location by visiting aqua-tots.com/location-finder/. To learn more, visit myflr.org/babyshower.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. With more than 150 locations in 25 states across 14 countries, Aqua-Tots is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

###

Attachment