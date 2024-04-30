Command Cloud: Empowering Heavy Materials Suppliers with Unprecedented Innovation and Scalability

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to officially introduce its next-generation platform, Command Cloud, designed to drive operational excellence and facilitate AI-assisted, data-driven decision making. With its comprehensive and connected software and hardware solutions, Command Cloud offers a single cloud platform that manages all business processes, from inventory management to back office.

Command Cloud harnesses the full spectrum of cloud-native advantages, ensuring scalability, resiliency, global reach, and exceptional resource efficiency. Unlike traditional databases, Command Cloud solutions, powered by no SQL technology, effortlessly scale to handle peak demand and deliver a consistent and secure user experience.

With uncompromising uptime and resilience, Command Cloud is designed to withstand and swiftly recover from disruptions, reduce total cost of ownership, and remove operational complexities, allowing businesses to invest in other areas to improve top line profitability.



Leveraging machine learning and generative AI, predictive analytics and decision-making tools are tailored to meet the specific needs of aggregate, asphalt, ready mix, and concrete products suppliers. These tools empower users to make informed decisions and drive growth in their unique business landscapes.



Command Alkon recognizes the importance of seamless connectivity of software and hardware as essential to the heavy building materials industry. By utilizing IoT-enabled technologies, Command Cloud solutions encompass enhanced capabilities, including remote management and self-diagnostic features. This comprehensive approach makes Command Alkon a true ecosystem engineer, supercharging the future of the heavy building materials industry.

“By harnessing the power of the cloud, our solutions can optimize operations, improve efficiency, and modernize how our customers conduct business,” said Ranjeev Teelock, Chief Product Officer. “Harnessing a cloud-native approach enables us to leverage the most advanced technologies in the market today, like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and IoT, driving innovation and unlocking new possibilities for this great industry.”

Recognizing the paramount importance of infusing UX into the design process, Command Alkon has invested in ensuring that products and services meet the evolving needs and expectations of users. A new, modern user interface design for Dispatch has been meticulously crafted through engagement with users throughout the development process and shaped by continuous testing and calibration. This new interface provides a user experience that is easier to learn, easier to use, and available on any desktop or mobile device, as well as next-generation analytics dashboards that can be configured to visualize business performance and drive profitability.

With an API-first strategy, Command Cloud provides a powerful foundation for customer-centric solutions. Customers and partners can seamlessly connect systems, applications, and data. This flexibility empowers businesses to tailor system architectures to their specific needs, enhance collaboration, automate workflows, and extend the functionality of core Command Alkon products.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon offers technologies that automate and streamline all aspects of the heavy building materials supply chain for ready mix and concrete producers, asphalt producers, and aggregate suppliers. A comprehensive suite of industry-specific solutions combined with employees invested in the success of heavy materials operations and construction projects differentiates Command Alkon as an industry leader and go-to partner. Command Cloud, a next-generation platform built for the industry, enables business partners to digitize and integrate workflows for materials and trucking management and capture powerful insights that drive performance.

