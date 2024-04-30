ZTX Becomes Payment Option for Real World Medical Services In Japan

Tokyo, Japan, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTX, the Web3 social metaverse platform, is partnering with Frontier, a leading Japanese operator and distributor of regenerative medicine, to offer its native ZTX token as a payment method for medical treatments.



Frontier is a leading regenerative medicine company in Japan that provides comprehensive solutions and treatments using stem cell-derived exosomes. Specifically, Frontier enables exosome therapy at clinics across Japan to patients seeking regenerative medicine for disease treatment and beauty purposes. The new partnership with ZTX - the first of its kind in the world - will allow patients to pay for their exosome treatments via the ZTX currency. Patients who are early adopters of this payment option may be eligible for a discount on the therapy price.



Seiichi Tobata, Chief Executive Officer at Frontier reflected on the partnership: “ZTX is a top Web3 project with an elite global team and high interest from the Japanese public because of the popularity of its Web2 legacy platform in Japan. We are truly excited to work with ZTX and spearhead the adoption of crypto in the medical sector in Japan.”

Alexx, Chief Futurist at ZTX also mused: “ZTX has been advancing its mission to empower people to reimagine their identities digitally. Frontier’s efforts to physically rejuvenate people mirrors our digital mission, and we are delighted to collaborate with such a forward-thinking partner. As we work on many diverse partnerships across geographies and sectors, we hope to bring further utility to ZTX assets through milestones like this.”

Inquiries about using ZTX tokens for Frontier’s exosome therapy payments can be made via the Japanese language channel or the English-language channel on the ZTX account on Discord.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



