Spectrotel and GoExceed Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Enterprise Data and Asset Management

NEPTUNE, N.J., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc., a leading provider of managed communication solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with GoExceed, a trailblazer in data and asset management. This collaboration signifies a pivotal moment in the industry, aiming to deliver unparalleled data intelligence solutions to enterprise mobility customers, empowering them to optimize services and reduce costs.

In today's digital landscape, mobile devices have become indispensable tools across industries. Whether in the office or the field, employees rely on smartphones and tablets to perform tasks efficiently and stay connected with clients and colleagues. However, managing these devices and associated services can be a daunting task, often consuming significant time and resources. Recognizing this challenge, Spectrotel, powered by GoExceed’s Solve(x) platform, is poised to revolutionize the landscape with AI/ML-driven data management solutions.

Chris Whitaker, Vice President and General Manager of Mobility Services at Spectrotel, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with GoExceed represents a significant milestone in enhancing our mobility offerings. By leveraging Solve(X), we are better equipped to assist our enterprise customers in streamlining their mobile services, reducing costs, and enhancing operational efficiency."

Spectrotel's Wireless Expense Management solution, powered by Solve(X) GoExceed's cutting-edge platform, empowers businesses with profound mobile data value, driving efficiency and ensuring regulatory compliance across their mobility ecosystem. Through advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, the platform identifies billing errors, eliminates unnecessary charges, and facilitates better negotiation of wireless contracts. Moreover, the solution provides robust reporting capabilities, enabling businesses to gain valuable insights into their wireless usage patterns and make informed decisions to optimize services.

Bob Chvatal, CEO & Owner of GoExceed, emphasized the strategic significance of the partnership, stating, "We are excited to partner with Spectrotel to extend our data management solutions to their enterprise mobility customers. Solve(X) securely collects, audits, and contextualizes business data, reduces carrier expenses and unlocks actionable insights for informed decision-making across a business’ entire mobile environment."

This exciting milestone means that through the Solve(X) platform, Spectrotel can now provide a vast array of mobile solutions from cost mitigation, savings validation, individual data usage assessment, asset management, real-time inventory access, contract negotiation assistance, certified recycling solutions, and so much more.

Spectrotel and GoExceed are committed to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of enterprise mobility customers. We’re excited about this next stage of our partnership and committed to unlocking value for our customers.

About Spectrotel. Spectrotel is the Next Generation Aggregator, uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging extensive relationships with best-in-class technology providers and a thorough understanding of customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

GoExceed, headquartered in Elmhurst, Illinois, was founded in 2001 and is a market leader in empowering decisions with data intelligence and AI. We simplify the challenge of managing overwhelming mobility data. We decode user behavior, ensure compliance, and streamline operations. The company achieves significant annual cost savings for clients, ranging from 30% to 40% by employing Microsoft AI & ML for its cutting-edge solution, Solve(X), all while preserving clients’ carriers and contracts. But it’s more than savings—it’s strategic impact.

