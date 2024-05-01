Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

| Source: Amerigo Resources Ltd Amerigo Resources Ltd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; ARREF:OTC) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) announces the results of voting at its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held on April 30, 2024.

A total of 75,607,500 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 45.72% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

NameVotes by
Proxy For		Votes by
Proxy Withheld		Percentage
of Votes by
Proxy For		Percentage of Votes by
Proxy Withheld
Klaus Zeitler67,440,892501,67399.26%0.74%
Robert Gayton67,161,551781,01498.85%1.15%
Alberto Salas67,435,507471,29899.31%0.69%
George Ireland67,111,709830,85698.78%1.22%
Aurora Davidson67,573,980368,13599.46%0.54%
Michael Luzich67,624,593317,97299.53%0.47%
Margot Naudie58,037,1359,905,43085.42%14.58%


Detailed voting results for the 2024 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

For further information, please contact:

Aurora DavidsonGraham Farrell
President and CEOInvestor Relations
(604) 697 6207(416) 842-9003
ad@amerigoresources.comGraham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com
  


Tags

Amerigo AGM Directors metal and mining