Stanley Martin Homes Expands Its Presence in the Charleston/Bluffton Region with Multiple New Neighborhoods

RESTON, Virginia, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes, one of the fastest-growing homebuilders, is excited to announce the opening of four new neighborhoods in Charleston for the Spring of 2024. With a commitment to providing quality homes and exceptional communities, Stanley Martin Homes continues to expand its presence in the region.

Stanley Martin Homes' first four neighborhoods will provide additional housing options in the Charleston area.

Oak Pointe – Located at the intersection of Foster Creek and Whispering Oak drives in Hanahan, Oak Pointe will have 41 single-family homes and 40 townhomes. Pricing for the homes range from the upper $300s to the $500s. Neighborhood amenities will include reservoir-side trails, a fire pit and a community dock. Bowen Village offers shopping, dining, and entertainment, while proximity to Park Circle, downtown Charleston, Daniel Island, and Mt. Pleasant.

Hamilton Grove—Located at the intersection of Twin Oaks and Buck Island roads in Beaufort County, Hamilton Grove will have 85 single-family homes priced from the low $400s. Just a 5-minute drive from historic downtown Bluffton, Hamilton Grove provides access to retail shops, restaurants, parks, and waterfront recreation, with over 20 golf courses nearby and Tanger Outlets.

Indigo Grove – Located off of Maybank Highway on Johns Island, Indigo Grove will have 70 townhomes and 44 single-family drive-under homes. Pricing for the homes will range from the $500s to the $700s. Neighborhood amenities will include a pool, pool house and walking trails. The neighborhood is minutes from Folly Beach and James Island and a 7-mile drive from Downtown Charleston.

Chandlers Crossing – Located off of Lincolnville Road in Summerville, Chandlers Crossing will have 44 single-family homes priced from the low $300s. Just a mile away from the first mass transit project connecting Summerville to Downtown Charleston, Chandlers Crossing provides access to employment hubs, commercial centers and the retail and entertainment found in the Charleston area.

The expansion of their Charleston/Bluffton division reflects an ongoing commitment to meeting the housing needs of the local community. "We are excited to expand our footprint with new neighborhoods in Charleston, Berkeley, and Beaufort counties. These neighborhoods will bring a variety of floor plans to appeal to an assortment of needs for those either relocating, moving up, or purchasing their first home,” said Josh Balamuta, Division President at Stanley Martin Homes.

For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and current and upcoming neighborhoods, please visit www.stanleymartin.com

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 20,000 homes and operating in seventeen metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.”

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

