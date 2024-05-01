TSplus Remote Access Wins the Spring 2024 Leader Award in Remote Desktop Category from SourceForge

IRVINE, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus today announced that it has been awarded a Spring 2024 Leader Award by SourceForge, the world’s largest software and services review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with outstanding user reviews that puts them in the top fifth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

“We’re happy to announce this year’s remarkable Spring 2024 Leaders,” said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. “TSplus showed that they’re beloved by their users, as evidenced by the large quantity of outstanding user reviews for Remote Access software.”

To win the Spring 2024 Leader award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 5% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that TSplus delivers to customers.

Caleb Zaharris, TSplus’s Marketing Director, commented: “We’re excited to accept the SourceForge Spring 2024 Leader Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class product, and we’re happy to see our users rewarding us with good reviews. We’re honored to be valued by our customers and to be recognized by SourceForge.” In recent years, TSplus has placed paramount importance on enhancing customer satisfaction and optimizing user experience throughout the development of its software. This award stands as a significant testament to its unwavering commitment to this ethos.

About TSplus

TSplus is dedicated to providing remote desktop and application delivery solutions that empower businesses to achieve heightened efficiency and productivity. With a focus on innovation and user satisfaction, TSplus continues to lead the way in remote desktop solutions globally to bring smart, user-friendly and secure remote access application to organizations of all sizes.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world’s largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.

Contact

Floriane Mer Tufekci

M: +33684747325

Email: floriane.mer@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1051d7e4-bc0b-4c67-a297-39f3d0fd3104