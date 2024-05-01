Abell Pest Control Highlights Growing Tick Activity Across Canada, Stresses Importance of Lyme Disease Awareness

Toronto, Ontario, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, and Abell Pest Control wants to remind everyone of the importance of understanding and preventing this common tick-borne illness. As a company dedicated to public health and safety, Abell is committed to increasing knowledge about Lyme disease and encouraging individuals to protect themselves against tick bites.

"Year after year, we're witnessing a concerning uptick in tick inquiries here at Abell," shared Aaron Soudant, Director of Service Excellence, Quality Assurance, Abell Pest Control. "Over the past 5 years, Abell has experienced a 500% increase in tick-related inquiries – a clear signal that we all need to take extra precautions, especially in parks and wooded areas, to protect ourselves from ticks and reduce the threat of Lyme disease transmission."

Climate change is having a significant impact on the spread of tick populations in Canada, increasing the risk of infection in previously unaffected regions. This is a cause for concern, as cases of Lyme disease are on the rise.

With more ticks and tick bites occurring in Canada year after year, better diagnosis of Lyme disease and research is the goal of the G. Magnotta Foundation for Vector-Borne Diseases at the University of Guelph. Abell's support for this research further emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts to address the challenges posed by Lyme disease.

“The best prognosis for Lyme disease is achieved when it is diagnosed and treated early, but many people don’t recall a tick bite and may be unaware of their risk. Prevention is the best strategy to avoid Lyme disease and its potentially serious complications, including those affecting the heart and nervous system, said ” Dr. Melanie Wills, Director, G. Magnotta Lyme Disease Research Lab, University of Guelph.

Early symptoms of Lyme disease can appear within a few days or up to a month after a bite from an infected tick. Symptoms may include fever or chills, headache, muscle or joint pain, fatigue, stiff neck, and swollen lymph nodes. In addition, 70 to 80 percent of infected individuals experience an expanding red rash that often looks like a bull’s-eye target. If left untreated, Lyme disease can lead to more severe symptoms, including neurological issues such as facial palsy, shooting pains, and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. Early detection and treatment are crucial to preventing these complications and promoting full recovery.

Abell provides essential tips to safeguard against tick bites and Lyme disease:

Dress Appropriately: Wear long pants and long sleeves when venturing into areas where ticks may reside. Opt for light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to spot and remove promptly.

Use Insect Repellent: Apply insect repellent containing DEET to exposed skin and clothing. Follow the manufacturer's instructions diligently to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Perform Regular Tick Checks: After outdoor activities, conduct thorough tick checks on yourself, your children, and your pets. Ticks can latch onto clothing and skin, so be vigilant in searching for them, especially in hidden areas like the scalp, behind the ears, and underarms.

Protect Your Pets: Consult your Veterinarian about effective solutions to prevent ticks on your dogs and cats. Regular grooming and tick prevention treatments can significantly reduce the risk of tick-borne diseases in your furry companions.

By following these proactive measures, we can significantly reduce the risk of tick bites and the associated health complications.

The G. Magnotta Lyme Disease Research Lab brings together leading scientists with the goal of combating Lyme and related diseases. Abell Pest Control has established a scholarship in Lyme Disease research. For more information on their work, or to donate, visit: gmagnottafoundation.com.

Since 1924, Abell Pest Control has provided quality services, protecting our customers and their patrons from coast to coast. Abell Pest Control prides itself on providing innovative and technologically advanced solutions for pest prevention and management on a national level.

